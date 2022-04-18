news, local-news,

Families from Dubbo and surrounds spent their Easter Sunday at the races, with proceeds heading to a worthy cause. A 700-strong crowd gathered at the turf club on Easter Sunday for the Ronald McDonald Family Race Day. The Dubbo Turf Club teamed up with Dubbo and Wellington McDonalds to host the race day, which saw an action-packed nine-race program, with Dubbo-trained California Fox taking out the top prize in the Ronald McDonald House charity benchmark. Money raised from gate entry and a 16-prize raffle - including donations from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Triple M, Racing NSW and the Dubbo Turf Club - will go to the Ronald McDonald House charity in Orange. READ ALSO: Dubbo Turf Club operations manager Sam Fitzgerald said while the exact number was yet to be confirmed, the committee were excited to be donating a sizeable cheque to the charity, which supports so many Dubbo residents. "The Ronald McDonald charity has a big role in supporting families in the central west, particularly in Dubbo with kids that are sick and in hospital having treatment, and helps keep families together by using the house in Orange," he said. "So we thought given that Easter is traditionally a very family day, we'd focus on getting families to the races to try and raise some money for that charity for those in need." In what will be a bumper weekend, alongside the NRL clash between South Sydney and the Canberra Raiders on May 22, Mr Fitzgerald said the club were gearing up for the next race meeting on May 21, hosted by South Sydney and Triple M. As part of the weekend, he said anyone who purchased a ticket to the football match on the Sunday, would receive free entry to the races on Saturday. South Sydney Rabbithos and Canberra Raiders members will also be entitled to free entry as well. "Last year we had a very healthy crowd but we're looking to build on that this year, obviously with the absence of COVID restrictions," he said. "Its obviously a very big event for Dubbo and the surrounding regions and will attract a lot of tourists and visitors to the town." Mr Fitzgerald said there will be seven more exciting announcements in the next coming weeks. "There'll be opportunities for people to get involved and have a great sporting weekend in Dubbo," he said.

