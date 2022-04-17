news, local-news,

A Magistrate has expressed "no sympathy" for a Dubbo p-plater who was behind the wheel drunk with two passengers, three weeks after getting his licence. Matthew Bridges was stopped by police for a random breath test on the LH Ford Bridge about 2am on February 4 this year. Officers approached the vehicle and spotted the 18-year-old in the driver's seat along with three passengers. After returning a reading of 0.080 he told police he had about seven mixed alcoholic drinks earlier that night. In Dubbo Local Court earlier this month Bridges pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving, and the matter was adjourned for him to complete the traffic offenders program. READ ALSO: In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Brendon Dunstan explained Bridges had been drinking at home with friends, before two of them who had been in a relationship broke up. "Several hours were spent with his mother consoling the female friend who had essentially broken up with her boyfriend," Mr Dunstan said. He said his client had no intention of driving, however the female was distressed and intoxicated and wanted to drive home. Mr Dunstan said Bridges thought he was less affected by alcohol and "felt ok" before he made the decision to drive. The court head Bridges was supported in court by his father, who is a retired police officer. Mr Dunstan said his client had a strong need for a licence, as he was six months into an apprentice, and had become a burden to his employer. However, Magistrate Gary Wilson said there was "just no excuse", and noted Bridges committed two offences by carrying two passengers in a car between 11pm and 5am. "There's a reason why p-platers can't have passengers and there's a reason why p-platers can't drink,' he said. "And that's because it comes down to a lack of experience. You've had you licence for a whole three months and made this stupid decision. "I don't have any sympathy for p-plater's who drink and drive at all." Magistrate Wilson said while he understood his need for a licence, he needed to realise there were other options to getting his friend home. Bridges was disqualified from driving for three months, and ordered to install an interlock device for 12 months. He was also fined $600.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/d8bcd7f7-6847-4a04-b46e-a08645b9c71a.JPG/r174_0_3477_1866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg