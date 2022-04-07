news, local-news,

A Dubbo teenager on his red p-plates will be sentenced later this month after he was caught drunk behind the wheel. Police were patrolling along the LH Ford Bridge when they spotted a Mazda CX-3 travelling east about 2am on February 4 this year. The officers signalled for the car to pull over for a random breath test when they spotted Matthew Bridges in the driver's seat, along with three passengers. READ ALSO: After returning a positive result, the 18-year-old red p-plater - who was wearing only shorts and shoes - was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station. According to police, Bridges' eyes were bloodshot and he appeared moderately affected by alcohol. He later returned a reading of 0.080, before he told officers he had about seven mixed alcoholic drinks earlier that night. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, defence lawyer Brendon Dunstan pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving on Bridges' behalf. He requested the matter be adjourned to allow his client to complete the traffic offenders program. The matter will return to court for sentence later in April.

