Police are on the hunt for a man after road spikes stopped a stolen ute outside Nyngan. About 8.30am police received reports a white Mitsubishi ute was stolen from a property on the Newell Highway at Gilgandra, and was seen heading toward Warren on the Oxley Highway. A short time later, officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop the ute in Warren, but when it failed to stop, a pursuit began toward Nyngan. READ ALSO: Officers deployed road spikes just before Nyngan, where the male driver fled on foot into nearby bushland. The ute has been seized for forensic examination. In a separate incident, about 6.30am on Thursday police attempted to stop a white Mitsubishi Magna in an alleyway behind Sixth Avenue in Narromine. When the Magna failed to stop a police pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. The Magna was later seen travelling with the stolen ute heading toward Warren. Orana Mid-Western Police have begun an investigation into the two pursuits Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence, and people are reminded not to report information via any NSW Police social media pages.

