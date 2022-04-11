news, local-news,

Rural crime investigators are appealing for information after a number of trespasses in the western region. Investigations are under way after a report of trespassing at a property on the Greenbah Creek Road at Yeoval sometime between March 28 and April 4. The landholder reported a number of his gates had been opened, allowing stock to wander from paddock-to-paddock. Police said he had also been the victim of stock theft, and believed this was the purpose of the trespass on this occasion. READ ALSO: Investigations are also under way after a trespass at a property on the Mitchell Highway about eight kilometres south of Girilambone. Police said the landholder saw a quad bike driving on the property on April 10. While they attempted to intercept the person, the driver took off driving through a barbed wire fence out of the property. The quad bike crossed highway to the eastern side of the property and travelled along a stock route south-east, back towards Nyngan. Anyone with information about the incidents are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or rural crime investigators at Dubbo on 6883 1647 or Nyngan on 6831 1399.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/0facceac-c0e4-443b-8b80-2cbc965fe423.jpg/r0_3_586_334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg