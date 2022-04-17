news, local-news,

How fast can a house connection be created from a water main? Less than five minutes, as Narromine Shire Council water staff proved earlier this month. Industry experts poured into Tamworth on April 6-7 for the 2022 NSW Water Industry Operators Association state conference, which featured the latest equipment and knowledge for managing water. As part of the annual event, councils across the state had the chance to get their hands dirty for the Water Mains Tapping Timed Race. READ ALSO: Narromine Shire Council utilities technical assistant Anthony Everett and acting team leader for water and sewerage Duane Donnelly, splashed other council contenders out of the race as they competed against the clock to insert a water connection into a live water main in just four minutes and 23 seconds. While council participation was low due to COVID-19, Mr Everett told the Daily Liberal they were excited to beat Port Macquarie who were in the lead near. "Our first heat, which the guys from Port Macquarie were actually beating us at the time when we were just about to finish off, but then us as a couple of older heads we had a trick up our sleeves," he said. "We just bypassed a step or two so we could finish off quicker." Narromine Shire Council have been competing for the last 10 years, but this year took out the top prize. Mr Everett said the duo practiced the day before to see how fast they could make the connection, explaining a household connection usually takes up to two hours. "It's good to try your best and have a bit of fun. It's not something you do very often," Mr Everett said. The team took home a trophy and will donate a $1000 sponsors prize to the Narromine Cancer Support Group. "Both us guys are proud of the community so thought we'd try and keep it there, and the Narromine Cancer Support Group has been unreal for everyone whose living with cancer," Mr Everett said. Narromine Shire Council general manager Jane Redden said they were "thrilled" for the team's success at the annual conference. "Council's water and sewer infrastructure is one of the most important services that the council provides," she said. "The council acknowledges this is a fabulous achievement and the daily work the water utilities team provides in delivering a safe and reliable water supply to the urban areas of our communities."

