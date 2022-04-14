news, local-news,

A Dubbo p-plater who lost control of his vehicle and slid across the Mitchell Highway crashing into a median strip and tree, was more than three times the legal limit for a fully licenced driver. Ajay Sheather Jeffery was driving a silver Holden Commodore along Blueridge Drive toward the Mitchell Highway when the incident unfolded, about 10.20pm on March 11 this year. According to police, the 20-year-old attempted to navigate a left-hand turn onto the highway when he lost control of the vehicle. Jeffery continued to accelerate, sliding sideways across the road, before mounting the median strip and crashing into a tree. READ ALSO: A motorist nearby saw the vehicle and contacted police. Officers later arrived and spotted Jeffery in the driver's seat, uninjured. Court documents said as police approached the vehicle they could smell a strong stench of alcohol coming through the open windows of the vehicle and on Jeffery's breath. Jeffery told police he had been drinking and knew he made a mistake, before handing officers a paper copy of his current NSW licence, which police said he had only received a few days prior. After a positive roadside breath test the apprentice carpenter was taken to Dubbo Police Station. At the station, Jeffery admitted to consuming six alcoholic beverages including two Carlton Dry long-necks, three full strength cans of beer, and one mid-strength can of beet at home, between 4.30pm and 10pm. Police said Jeffery - whose clothing was disarranged - had red bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and appeared unsteady on his feet was moderately affected by alcohol. A reading later returned of 0.167 - more than three times the legal limit for fully licenced drivers. Jeffery's licence was suspended. It's the police case that Jeffery posed significant danger to the community, and had a high possibility of crashing into oncoming traffic if it had not been for the tree in the middle of the median strip. In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Jeffery pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving. The case was adjourned until May 3 for sentence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/38ea4641-91ad-4b83-9358-8035362b125b.jpg/r0_21_653_390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg