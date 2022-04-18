news, local-news,

The 2022 Australian Heritage Festival is underway and Dubbo is hosting a number of events showcasing the region's heritage. Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW), said the highlight for her - having grown up in Dubbo - would be Opera at Dundullimal Homestead. "It's performed outdoors by the Macquarie Conservatorium and will be in the beautiful gardens of the National Trust's Dundullimal Homestead on 15 May," Ms Mills said. Opera at Dundullimal Homestead is presented by Macquarie Conservatorium and Dundullimal Homestead National Trust (NSW). Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of opera in the gardens, on May 15, for $30 per person (children $7). "With more than 200 events across NSW, there's something to suit all tastes and interests. On the website, you can put your postcode in and find out what's happening in that area," Ms Mills said. Recently the National Trust put a call out for expressions of interest from Dubbo locals who enjoy being involved in heritage and would like to volunteer. "We couldn't do the work we do at the National Trust without the generous support from our volunteers," Ms Mills said. "The response was really positive and at Dundullimal Homestead in particular there's a very loyal and enthusiastic group of volunteers who love local heritage. The indications are that Dubbo locals really enjoy their local heritage, they are curious and want to experience more." Other 2022 Australian Heritage Festival events being held locally include History Talks - The Brocklehurst Brothers, William and Edward - an exploration of Dubbo's early settling brothers, to be hosted at Macquarie Regional Library on April 27, a free event. The Caring for Country Exhibition - the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition - is a selection of artworks and writing by school students inspired by First Nation peoples' understanding of Country. It will take place at Dundullimal Homestead across various dates, and the cost is $10 for adults. There will also be The Quiet Elegant Architecture Of A Slab Hut Tour and Talk, covering the influences, style and sustained preservation of this Historic National Trust property that is the picture of humble grandeur. This will also take place at Dundullimal Homestead on various dates, and the cost is $10 for adults. Ms Mills said the theme for this year's festival is 'curiosity', and she encouraged everybody to "be inquisitive about heritage". Find out more and book online at nationaltrust.org.au/ahf

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/e0af3d89-d8e7-4c14-a431-9f1c4e438ef8.JPG/r0_177_3500_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg