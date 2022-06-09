Daily Liberal
In Depth

Dubbo residents want the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre built now

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:04am, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Sciberras when she was taking drugs (left) compared to being three years sober (right). Picture: Supplied

Dubbo resident Danielle Sciberras was subject to violence at a young age and suffered from childhood trauma, before she left home and ended up on the streets of Richmond in the Hawkesbury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.