Art installation Sky Castle brings joy to Dubbo residents before DREAM festival

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
An expression of freedom from isolation. The positive clear skies that come after difficult times. A rainbow after a storm.

