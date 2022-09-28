One man's leap of faith in business has been fulfilling food needs of Dubbo's South Asian and African communities for nearly ten years.
"The community told us what they need, we learned about their culture... their necessities, and slowly we have grown," Twinkal Rupareliya, owner of Ram's International Groceries, said.
Starting with Indian groceries, Ram's slowly expanded to other South Asian essentials and ultimately including African products to cater to the demands of the community. Customers approached Mr Rupareliya with their requirements and asked if he could try to source some groceries for them.
"It's the same [situation]. Before, there was no Indian store in Dubbo and Indian people were in trouble. There was no African grocery store and they also needed their basic groceries because it's a bit different than whatever is available at the supermarket," Mr Rupareliya said.
Since opening, Ram's has grown to accommodate ingredients used in Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Nepali, Fijian, Bangladeshi and several African cuisines.
He said when people move to Dubbo from bigger cities they miss products that are only available in those places. They ask Mr Ruparelia if he could stock them in his store, and feel at home when he does.
"When we do we see their faces, they're really happy. They feel like they are wherever they moved from, so we really like that feeling," he said.
Aside from a range of diverse spices, the grocery store stocks about thirty varieties of rice. They include long grain, short grain, basmati, brown, black, yellow, gold and red rice.
"The unique thing about us is rice varieties. We've got different types of rice, for different communities' needs," Mr Rupareliya said. "Even before I started I thought there was only white and brown rice, but there are many colours, varieties of rice for different health purposes too."
In 2013, the dedicated dealer quit his corporate job in Brisbane after coming to Dubbo on a trip to drop off friends who were moving here. Mr Rupareliya liked the town and the idea of starting his own business here.
There were about 300 Indian-origin people in town then without a grocery store to fulfil their needs.
Determined to succeed, Mr Rupareliya worked at his three jobs as a cleaner, nightfill worker at Woolworths and his own grocery store, in hopes of setting up a permanent business.
"It was quite hard to run the business [in beginning] but we just wanted to grow, we didn't want to shutdown and regret it," he said.
"I was doing other jobs to support myself and it took couple of years to settle down, but then I left the jobs and focused full-time on this one."
Now, Ram's International Groceries has a strong customer base and receives plenty of support from locals of every background.
One man comes to Ram's every Tuesday to buy his favourite, okra, a popular vegetable in Asian and African cuisines. Another lady stops by every morning to get groceries for the day and to chat about how things are going in the community.
"I found that Dubbo people are very supportive, regardless of who you are or where you come from," Mr Rupareliya said.
"They're not like customers, it's like a bigger family. We all know each other unless someone is new to Dubbo. We hope to grow more in the future with the support of the community."
The latest Census has shown that people born in India and Nepal now make up the highest population of overseas-born residents in Dubbo, likely leading to higher demand for groceries that match various cultural cuisines.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
