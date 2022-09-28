Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Ram's International Groceries, a business that has grown to meet multicultural communities' needs

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Ram's International Groceries Twinkal Rupareliya (right) with Srinivasa Balaji. Picture by Belinda Soole

One man's leap of faith in business has been fulfilling food needs of Dubbo's South Asian and African communities for nearly ten years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.