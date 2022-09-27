Councillor Josh Black has voted against increasing allowances for the mayor and councillors saying Dubbo council needs to be "budget conscious".
A policy change raising the limit for council members' expenses from $30,000 to $46,000 per year has been adopted with Cr Black being the only member to oppose it.
He had previously asked council to get community feedback on the changes, but no submissions were made during the public exhibition period in August.
However, people had approached him to voice their disapproval of the new limit for allowances.
"People spoke to me about it and said 'What on earth is going on at council?', 'We're supposed to be filling a $20 million dollar budget black hole, how on earth can you lot be giving yourself more travel allowance and more kilometres travelled when we're in these hard financial times etcetera etcetera," Cr Black said.
Speaking with the Daily Liberal, Cr Black said at a least "a dozen" people had told him the increase was "a bit much".
He also noted the limit was $5,000 for councillors (starting from 10 kilometres) and $18,000 for the mayor (starting from zero kilometres).
"What's good for the goose is good for the gander. If we've all got to do 10 kilometres and then we can claim a trip... it probably should be that for the mayor as well," Cr Black said.
He had not claimed any travel allowance yet and said he probably should since he lived outside of town. Nevertheless, he said he could not imagine himself spending $5,000 per year, and the mayor $18,000, going to various conferences and events.
If it was every week at Canberra or Sydney, kicking on a minister's door, demanding and securing grant funding for Dubbo, I'd probably say yes.- Councillor Josh Black
"But given the times that we're in... we really need to be budget conscious," he said.
He voted against the changes in the policy to "keep costs down" for rate payers.
"I don't think it's a good look if we're awarding ourselves this extra travel allowance at the moment," Cr Black said.
Councillor Matt Wright, who moved the adoption of the policy, was "disappointed" that people had not given their feedback during the public exhibition.
He disagreed with Cr Black saying the increase was not "an extra bonus".
While Cr Wright had not claimed any travel or mileage expenses for himself, he said other councillors could find the increased allowance helpful.
"There may be other councillors in the room that maybe do need a bit of assistance to cover those sort of costs while on civic duty," Cr Wright said.
Highlighting the cost of living, he said costs of maintaining a car, insurance payments, registration, and tyres, were "increasing significantly".
"I don't believe this increase is anything absurd or outside the box in respect to... reimbursing councillors for cost of travel, so I'll be happy to support on that basis," Cr Wright said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
