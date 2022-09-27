Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Josh Black alone opposed to increasing allowance for Dubbo councillors and mayor

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:43am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors Josh Black and Matt Wright (right). Pictures by Ciara Bastow

Councillor Josh Black has voted against increasing allowances for the mayor and councillors saying Dubbo council needs to be "budget conscious".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.