Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Advice

Groovy Booby Bus stands out at Narromine Dolly Parton festival for breast cancer awareness month

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 1 2022 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Falconer and her Groovy Booby Bus was spotted at the Narromine Dolly Parton festival on Saturday. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo breast cancer survivor Donna Falconer and her 'Groovy Booby Bus' was in Narromine on Saturday for the Dolly Parton street festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.