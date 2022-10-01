Dubbo breast cancer survivor Donna Falconer and her 'Groovy Booby Bus' was in Narromine on Saturday for the Dolly Parton street festival.
It was the perfect opportunity for Ms Falconer to talk all things breasts, as it was the first day of October - also known as breast cancer awareness month.
"I just saw the opportunity and was invited to come along, flaunt the bras, talk the pink, talk about the boobs so what better thing to do on a Saturday than come to Narromine," she said.
The mum-of-three was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, at the age of 44.
After a chance conversation about mammography services in Dubbo, Donna had contacted a local Breastscreen promotion officer who told her on any given day, in a city the size of Dubbo, 60 women were walking around with breast cancer and didn't know it.
Baffled by the statistics and her own journey, Ms Falconer bought her RV known as the 'Groovy Booby Bus' and travels around Australia promoting awareness and early detection.
The booby bus was a bit of a fun way to start the conversation, Ms Falconer said.
"One in seven women will be diagnosed by the age of 85," she told the Daily Liberal on Saturday.
Only one out of ten people diagnosed have a family history of breast cancer, Ms Falconer said.
She said it also wasn't women, noting it was expected 212 men are predicted to be diagnosed with breast cancer, just this year alone.
Ms Falconer is also the founder of Dubbo-based charity The Pink Angels, which helps breast cancer patients in the region throughout their treatment and recovery.
This could include housekeeping, yard maintenance, accommodation, meals and transport costs, to name a few.
The Pink Angels has also provided essential medical devices to hospitals and Breast Care Nurses to maximise patient treatment and outcomes.
After experiencing gaps within her own healthcare, Ms Falconer realised other women must be having the same experiences.
On Saturday Ms Falconer said proceeds from her book 'My Time' go to supporting the McGrath Foundation, which helps fund Breast Care Nurses who provide invaluable support and care to women and men experiencing breast cancer.
Ms Falconer congratulated the committee for their hard work and fantastic event.
"I know how hard it is to actually organise events, and its great to see it all coming to fruition after all they've been through, its very uplifting," she said.
If you are aged 50 to 74 you can book a free breast screen online at book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
