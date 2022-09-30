Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo property developer Ryan Medley hands keys to LiveBetter for new disability accommodation

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LiveBetter chief executive officer Natalie Forsyth-Stock with property developer, Ryan Medley. Picture by Ciara Bastow

A $2.2 million specialist disability accommodation (SDA) construction project, two years in the making, is getting ready to welcome its first residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.