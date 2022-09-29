Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) celebrated its annual awards and gala dinner at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday night, September 28.
Mark Spittal, WNSWLHD Chief Executive, said the awards provided a chance to celebrate the work and success of the teams and health professionals from right across the district amid another demanding year.
"This year presented new challenges, many of which we had never faced before, and significant periods of uncertainty. But, once again, our staff rose to those challenges to provide innovative, world-class care to our communities," Mr Spittal said.
"Each year this event allows us to not just see and appreciate the amazing work that is being done by our staff every single day across our District, but also gives us the chance to celebrate and recognise it together."
The 2022 WNSWLHD Awards were presented to teams for projects that contributed to innovation in healthcare along with several individual awards.
With 16 award categories, Dr Melanie Berry, WNSWLHD Medical Director Clinical Quality and Patient Safety, and Emergency Medicine Specialist, was announced as Collaborative Staff Member of the Year.
Based at Orange, Dr Berry was recognised for her exceptional commitment and unwavering dedication in leading the rapid development and implementation of a safe, effective model for the holistic management of COVID-positive patients across the District.
Volunteer of the Year was Bill Sloan, from Gulgong, who became a volunteer after joining the health service's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program in 2012. He has volunteered for more than 10 years, completing training and conducting classes as a valued member of the team.
Jennifer Floyd, Oral Health Director, and Heather Cameron, Clinical Director Oral Health, were announced as dual winners of the Senior Leader of the Year Award, while Expanding Radiation Oncology Across the District and Who's Who at the Zoo won the Chief Executive and People's Choice awards, respectively.
WNSWLHD Board Chair Matthew Irvine presented the Board Award to Beyond the Emergency Department: Bathurst ED to Community Initiative.
"I wholeheartedly congratulate all of our award winners and finalists, and also all of the worthy projects that were submitted for consideration across the District," Mr Spittal said.
"It can't be said too often how proud we are of the work our staff do and the care they provide to our community. We are truly grateful to have such a dedicated workforce across the District, and one of whom our communities can be justifiably proud."
