Rard Malcolm Thomas heading to trial after pleading not guilty to fatal Coonabarabran assault

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
Young man accused of fatal assault heading to trial

A 24-year-old accused of causing the death of a man at a home in Coonabarabran will head to trial.

