Young man accused of fatal assault has murder charge downgraded

A 24-year-old accused of killing a man at a home in Coonabarabran has had his murder charge downgraded.
Rard Malcolm Thomas did not appear in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday when John Doohan from the Department of Public Prosecutions said the charge of murder had now been "terminated".
Mr Doohan said he had received a direction from the director's chambers revealing the "most serious charge" of murder had been downgraded to manslaughter, with backup charges of assault occasioning death and assault causing death by a person 18 years or more while intoxicated.
The case was before court in the absence of Mr Thomas' solicitor who is based in Queensland, but who wrote to the court agreeing to the crown's request to adjourn the matter for two weeks to file a new charge certificate.
"The defence have been very gracious about that," Mr Doohan said.
Mr Thomas is accused of killing a 53-year-old man at a home in Coonabarabran on May 12.
Police claim the older man was found with severe head injuries outside a house on Nandi Street in Coonabarabran on May 12, 2021 following a gathering at the property.
The injured man was taken to Coonabarabran hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital where he later died.
A warrant was issued for Mr Thomas' arrest, and he was later arrested by Queensland police at a home in Carseldine in July 2021.
He fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court and was extradited to NSW.
He was later granted strict conditional bail including surety from family of $65,000; must live at a specific address; report to police three times per week; must not consume alcohol; and must not seek to recover his passport.
The court heard that the officer in charge of the case as well as the next of kin of the deceased were in court when the charge was downgraded.
In Dubbo Local Court earlier this month Mr Thomas had his bail varied to live at Gunnedah after the court heard his lease had expired and home had been sold.
The case will return to court in July.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
