Bail denied for 84-year-old man accused of sexually touching five-year-old in Dubbo

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
Elderly man accused of sexually touching child denied bail

A man accused of sexually touching a small girl who was riding a bike in Dubbo has been refused bail.

