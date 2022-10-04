Daily Liberal
Aboriginal-led COVID-19 response in Western NSW takes out the Inspiring Team award

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
October 4 2022 - 6:00pm
A/Executive director Aboriginal health and wellbeing officer Donna Stanley. Picture by Ciara Bastow

The Aboriginal-led COVID-19 response in Western NSW took out the Inspiring Team award at the 2022 Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) awards night.

