'Devastating blow' as LeaderLife's trailer stolen for second time this year

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
LeaderLife staff including Joh Leader (right) and students celebrate the return of the trailer in July. Now it has been stolen again. Picture supplied

For the second time in only a matter of months, a local not-for-profit is calling out for help from the community after a trailer containing vital tools of the trade was stolen.

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

