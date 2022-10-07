'Devastating blow' as LeaderLife's trailer stolen for second time this year

For the second time in only a matter of months, a local not-for-profit is calling out for help from the community after a trailer containing vital tools of the trade was stolen.
At some point between the 23rd and 29th of September a large dark grey trailer containing gardening equipment used for LeaderLife's on-the-job vocational training program was stolen from Tamworth Street in Dubbo.
"It's such a kick in the guts and a real blow, especially for the young people working in our social enterprise. They are understandably very upset by what has happened and are concerned about not having any work," Joh Leader, LeaderLife's founder and CEO, told the Daily Liberal.
"We had taken extra measures to secure the trailer after what happened last time. Whoever took it cut through a number of fences, padlocks and chains with an angle grinder."
The theft - which took place while LeaderLife's staff were on annual leave - is "devastating" for the organisation.
The equipment stolen is used to help marginalised young people develop their work readiness skills through employment in a social enterprise offering gardening services.
"The trailer and tools are used to provide employment for young people in our community. LeaderLife have secured a number of regular landscaping contracts and have a lot of jobs coming up," said Ms Leader.
"We are letting down the businesses and individuals who had upcoming work booked in. Whilst we are looking to recover and replace the gear, we are trying to find alternative work for the young people so they can continue to make an income."
This is the second time LeaderLife's trailer has been stolen in just a matter of months. The trailer was first taken at the end of May this year, but was safely returned in July with help from the community.
"Thanks to incredible community spirit last time, we got our trailer back - let's do it again. There is a reward for its safe return with all the gear in it," she said.
"Team work makes the dream work, so please keep your eye out and let us know if you hear anything."
The trailer is marked with the LeaderLife Logo and Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation logo.
Among the items inside at the time of the theft were a Kubota zero turn ride-on mower, a Honda push mower, whipper snippers, a pole saw, hedge trimmers and a Stihl chainsaw.
Although the loss of the trailer has been stressful, Ms Leader said staff and students were trying not to dwell on the negative.
"We feel there's not a lot of point spending time in the problem space, so we are focusing on a solution and working hard to get the crew back to work," she said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailer or any of its contents is urged to contact Dubbo Police on 02 68831599 or Apollo House on 02 6881 8756.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
