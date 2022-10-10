Daily Liberal
KML Auto Electrics fined after the death of 18-year-old apprentice Darby Paxton

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 10 2022
Emergency services arrived at the workshop at 12:51pm on January 15, 2020, but sadly Mr Paxton could not be revived. Picture by file and Daily Liberal

A Dubbo mechanic has been fined more than $500,000 after a teenage apprentice was crushed to death while working on a truck two years ago.

