A 62-year-old Coonamble man sentenced Dubbo District Court for child exploitation and importing child-sex doll

By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
'Shocked and betrayed': Coonamble man caught with child abuse material and child-sex doll remains behind bars

A Coonamble man who imported a child-sex doll and installed cameras in a 12-year-old child's bedroom has been handed a five year term of imprisonment.

