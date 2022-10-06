A former Brewarrina woman who violently attacked a woman outside a local establishment after a family disagreement has been told to address her alcohol problem.
Shallissa Biles, 22, had been drinking at the Brewarrina RSL with two other women before the violent attack unfolded.
The trio were outside the RSL when Biles told one of the women her father was not actually her father.
The woman told Biles to "go f--k your mother" and the other woman "your father's a pedo".
The other woman is alleged to have waked toward the woman and punched her in the face twice, when Biles joined in and grabbed the woman by her hair and legs and dragged her across the road to the Brewarrina community hall.
Biles continued to punch and kick the woman in the head and body a number of times, while the co-accused is alleged to have fled the scene.
Police arrived when Biles told officers there had only been a verbal argument between her and the woman, however this was contrary to what the victim stated and captured on CCTV footage from the RSL.
Biles was arrested and taken to Brewarrina police station. The co-accused was arrested a short time later after she was allegedly arguing with the victim on Dooral Street.
Appearing in Narromine Local Court on Tuesday, Biles pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault.
The court heard Biles was also on a community corrections order for an aggravated break and enter and a conditional release order for a stalk and intimidation charge at the time of the assault.
Defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen said at the heart of these matters, his client was a young Aboriginal woman with an alcohol problem.
He asked the court to consider imposing a community corrections order with supervision to assist her in addressing this issue.
Magistrate Stephen Barlow was sympathetic of Biles' subjective case noting this fresh incident was "unfortunate".
"Maybe if she had that supervision [before], she might not be here today," he said.
Mr Barlow was concerned about Biles' "trajectory" and explained how fortunate she was that the woman was not seriously injured.
"You seem like a peaceful, caring young woman when you're sober, but when you're drinking you become a bit of a monster, and a terrible one," he said.
"I don't know for sure, but there might have been a bit of pain in your childhood, and alcohol might be there as medication to take the pain away.
"Take it from me you have a really significant alcohol problem."
Biles was handed a nine-month community corrections order and placed on supervision by community corrections, which Mr Barlow said was an opportunity to tackle any underlying mental health and alcohol issues.
"We don't want to see you back here. You might have to be one of those people that stops drinking alcohol, that would be a really brave and courageous decision," he said.
