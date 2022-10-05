An electrician who began intimidating a mobile speed camera operator, by following her around Narromine while drunk behind the wheel, has been asked to address his relationship with alcohol.
Brendan James O'Rourke, 34, was driving home to Narromine when he spotted a mobile speed camera car parked on the Mitchel Highway, about 7.30pm on August 24 this year.
O'Rourke stopped his Ford Ranger and performed a u-turn before he pulled up behind the vehicle, turned his lights off, got out and began yelling and waving his arms around.
The female operator in the mobile speed camera contacted her supervisor, who told her to move to a new location.
The woman went to drive off when O'Rourke began flashing his high beams at her. O'Rourke followed the woman through the streets of Narromine, at some points being so close to the mobile speed car, the woman was fearful he would hit her vehicle, police said.
Eventually the woman stopped at the Narromine police station, when O'Rourke stopped beside her and began repeatedly yelling "I'm not doing anything illegal".
Police met with O'Rourke outside the station who was raving about the mobile speed camera and the location it had been set up.
Officers approached the woman in the vehicle, who they said appeared visibly upset, was crying and shaking.
Police asked O'Rourke if he had been drinking, when he revealed he had a few beers. He later returned a reading of 0.097.
The incident was captured on Narromine Shire CCTV as well as cameras fitted to the mobile speed camera vehicle.
Supported by his partner, and representing himself O'Rourke pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle and menacing another with intent and mid-range drink driving, in Narromine Local Court on Tuesday.
Magistrate Stephen Barlow described the incident as "strange", and "quite disturbing" for the woman in the mobile speed camera car.
"She probably thought you were some psycho that was going to kill her," he said.
While Mr Barlow recognised O'Rourke had a 10-year gap in offending, the court heard he had been before the court for mid-range drink driving in 2010 and a low range offence in 2007.
When deliberating, Mr Barlow took into account O'Rourke's need for a licence, noting he was an electrician working in a rural area, and a disqualification would have a "severe impact" on his business.
"He's demonstrated enormous remorse, he woke up the next day and felt absolutely mortified ... he felt enormous shame on him and his family," Mr Barlow said.
He's apologised and sought counselling from his pastor who speaks very highly of him."
O'Rourke was disqualified from driving for four months, backdated to the day of the offence, fined $750 and ordered to install an interlock device for 12 months.
He was also placed on a two-year conditional release order without conviction for the menacing driving.
Mr Barlow warned O'Rourke should look at his mental health and alcohol consumption.
"When I see someone with three drink driving offences, normally people have a problem with alcohol," he said.
"The fact you're sitting here today in circumstances where you have good family support ... you might want to talk to someone professional about that."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
