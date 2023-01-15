The number of break and enters taking place in the Orana and Far West region continues to remain down compared to pre-pandemic levels, however they have risen compared to numbers in 2021.
But those numbers in our region, despite the downturn, remain significantly higher than the rest of the state.
New statistics released in December by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) show a statewide trend of the volume of property crime recorded by police remaining significantly lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said, state-wide police recorded 33 per cent fewer residential break-ins in the year to September 2022, compared to five years ago.
"We know that many crimes fell sharply during the COVID lockdowns; fortunately for the community, many property crimes are yet to recover," she said.
However, the change in the Orana and Far West region was less noticeable with a five-year decrease of 23.1 per cent when it came to break and enters into dwellings and 1.5 per cent fewer break and enters into non-dwellings. The decrease was less than experienced in other regional areas of NSW.
In the Orana and Far West region there were 1069 break and enter offences recorded at dwellings in the 12 months to September 2022, and there were 557 break and enters into non-dwellings.
That was up from 960 break and enters into dwellings and 436 into non-dwellings in 2021, but down from 1391 break and enters into dwellings and 566 into non-dwellings in 2018.
In November 2021 there were 128 break and enters into dwellings, while January 2022 saw 75 break and enters into non-dwellings.
In the previous 12 months, to September 2022 there were 48 robbery cases recorded for the Orana and Far West region, up by eight cases on the 12 months leading to September 2021. Seven cases of robbery were found in October 2021.
On average, robbery cases have stayed steady in the region, with 47 cases recorded in 2018.
Malicious damage to property in the Orana and Far West region had a decrease of 20.9 per cent over the past five years.
In 2018 there were 2466 malicious damage to property cases compared to 1950 in the 12 months leading to September 2022. In January 2022 there were 200 cases recorded.
This number was also down on 2021, which saw 2031 cases reported. A drop of 3.9 per cent over the year.
Despite the drop in break and enter dwellings, domestic and sexual assault has risen in the region.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
