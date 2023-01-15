Daily Liberal
Break and enters on the rise in the Orana and Far West region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:00pm
The number of break and enters taking place in the Orana and Far West region continues to remain down compared to pre-pandemic levels, however they have risen compared to numbers in 2021.

