Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Domestic violence and sexual assault cases increase in the Orana and Far West region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sexual assault and domestic violence cases have increased over the past five years

New statistics released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) show that in a five year period the Orana and Far West region's domestic violence assault cases have increased by 18 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.