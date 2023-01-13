Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Man refused bail in Dubbo Local Court after being charged with sexual assault charges

By Court Reporter
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man in his 30s was denied bail given the seriousness of his charges. File picture

A Parkes man in his 30s has been denied bail in Dubbo Local Court after being charged with sexual violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.