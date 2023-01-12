Despite some community confusion, referral-free PCR tests are still being administered at Dubbo's COVID-19 testing site in the old Royal Australian Air Force hangar.
Operators of Dubbo's drive through COVID-19 testing site, said some members of the community have expressed confusion about changes to COVID-test delivery brought into force on January 1.
Rosie Stilin, general manager of RSL LifeCare in Dubbo, said she's been approached by many aged-care residents and staff concerned about availability of COVID-19 testing since the changes were announced.
"Lots of people have asked me if it's still free, and still continuing. And I reassure them that yeah, it is, and you don't need a GP referral at this time," she said.
In December, federal health minister Mark Butler announced COVID-19 testing would be brought into line with other respiratory illnesses and PCR tests would largely target patients for whom a confirmed diagnosis is critical.
However, Greg Granger, Director of Strategic Operations for Histopath Diagnostic Specialists - the company who operate Dubbo's testing site - said the changes applied only to "federally-funded Medicare testing sites".
"What isn't really known is that that represents less than five per cent of testing in NSW. The vast majority is funded by the state via our drive-through centres," he said.
"A lot of the confusion came from a national news story which made a lot more sense for Queensland and other states that don't have state-funded testing.
"But for NSW we're one of the last remaining states where we still have clear access to free COVID-19 PCR testing without requiring a referral."
Mr Granger said at the time of the announcement there was some uncertainty as to whether the NSW Government would be extending their funding for testing centres beyond December 31st.
But, about a week later, the state confirmed that funding for community testing would be available until June 2023.
This means that it's business-as-usual for most COVID-19 testing sites across NSW, including the Dubbo drive-through clinic.
"From the community's perspective, nothing is changing. Our drive through and walk in community centres in metro and regional areas of the state are still open," said Mr Granger.
"At any Histopath COVID-19 clinic there will be the usual questions about symptomatology - as we're still collecting that important information. And if people do have additional concerns our advice is always for people to see their GP as well."
"But a GP referral is not required for people to access community testing."
With COVID-19 case numbers still high in the community, Ms Stilin said she's grateful to still have access to free PCR testing without referrals.
"Especially within nursing homes, COVID is still everywhere. In the community we may be relaxing restrictions but not in nursing homes," she said.
"To have access to PCR testing for free is really helping us. If we have staff or residents who have signs or symptoms we can just send them for PCR testing at the drive through clinic right away, and if they're negative and have no symptoms anymore they can come back to the nursing home."
"It's really helping us, it's very beneficial."
In the seven days up to 4:00pm on January 5, there were 826 positive tests record in the Western NSW Local Health District.
In the Dubbo Regional Council area there were 228 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week up to January 6th.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
