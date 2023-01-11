Daily Liberal
Low-income and disadvantaged households in the region bearing the brunt of soaring cost of living

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
January 12 2023 - 5:00am
Local seniors, Jan Miller (left) and Sue Clair (right) of the Walter T Grant Memorial Seniors Social Club. Picture by Belinda Soole

At least 53 per cent of households on low income in the Far West and Dubbo-Orana region are facing difficulties paying utility bills on time with 47 per cent citing a negative change to their housing arrangement, such as rent increase, eviction or damage to their home as a major stressor.

