Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson says council taking a different approach to Wellington fluoridation fail

By Allison Hore
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Mayor Matthew Dickerson (inset) said council has learned form the mistakes of the previous council's handling of flouride issues in the water supply. Picture via pixabay

Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson said council will be doing all they can to expedite the repair of a fluoridation pump at the Wellington Water Treatment plant which failed earlier this week.

