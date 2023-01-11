In the latest of a series of charitable endeavours, bikers from around the central west are gearing up to hit the highway to help the homeless.
On the 11th of February, motorcyclists from the Central West Riders will take to the road for a 250-kilometre mystery ride to help raise much-needed funds for an amenities van for the Orana Support Service.
Club president Darrel Harvey said when he heard about the fundraiser for the van, hosting a charity ride to raise funds was a no-brainer.
"We usually do two or three charity rides a year and we read about this cause and it seemed perfect for us. I had a think about it and I thought we've got to do this," he said.
"There are times I've had to sleep in my car when I've gone away and just trying to find a toilet or shower or somewhere where you can wash your clothes is near impossible.
"It's hard enough when you've got resources - but when you've got nothing, geeze, it would be absolutely horrendous I think. I don't know how people could live like that."
Orana Support Service chief executive officer Tina Reynolds said the amenities van would be similar to the Orange Sky Laundry vans which can be spotted around capital cities and would provide a valuable service to people with unstable accommodation.
"There are two options that we're looking at - one would be a van and the other a trailer. Both would have a shower, a washing machine and dryer," she said.
"It's something we've found over the past couple of years there's a great need for so it's something that we decided we really have to start fundraising to be able to provide those facilities here in Dubbo."
Ms Reynolds said while there are rough sleepers in Dubbo who would benefit from the van's facilities, the van would also serve people who are sleeping in their car or living in hotels or hostels without accessible laundry amenities.
"It's not just for homeless people but for other vulnerable people in our community as well. There are a lot of people who are living in temporary accommodation at the moment in Dubbo," she said.
"We hope to be able to reach all people in need. There's no discrimination on who falls into those situations where they can be really vulnerable and we want to be able to help them."
A van or trailer like the one Orana Support Service is looking for will not come cheap and will set the charity back about $60,000 or $70,000, said Ms Reynolds.
"Without the community's support we wouldn't even be looking at it. We're very fortunate to have also had St John's year 12 students raise money to go towards it last year - they raised $17,000 which was absolutely amazing," said Reynolds.
If you're not a motorbike rider, there are other ways to support the 'Highways for the Homeless' event, says Mr Harvey.
Following the ride, the group are hosting a barbecue and live music at the Commercial Hotel with all in the community invited to attend.
Local businesses are also invited to donate gift vouchers or items to be raffled off on the day - with all proceeds going to the van fundraiser.
"Everyone's welcome to come, we're a very inclusive club. We're hoping to get a lot of people there - but I try not to get too excited. Every little bit counts and it's a very good cause," he said.
Mr Harvey hopes the event will be the first of many collaborations with the Orana Support Service.
"One day isn't going to buy a van. This won't be the end of it, this is just the start of it," he said.
