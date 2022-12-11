Daily Liberal
Central West Social Motorcycle Club delivers presents to Wellington PCYC during Toy Ride

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Dubbo Regional Council Communities for Children officer Maree Jones (left) with Steve Peckham as Santa, Central West Social Motorbike Club president Darrel Harvey, Ruth McNally, Ken Reed and Police Citizens Youth Club Wellington manager Sonya Rath. Picture Supplied

A social club of motorbike enthusiasts from Dubbo and Wellington delivered Christmas cheers to children in their latest Wellington Toy Ride.

