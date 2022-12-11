A social club of motorbike enthusiasts from Dubbo and Wellington delivered Christmas cheers to children in their latest Wellington Toy Ride.
Santa made a special appearance as loads of toys donated by at least 65 members of the Central West Social Motorcycle Club made their way into the Police Citizens Youth Club in Wellington on Saturday, December 10.
At least 50 social riders, among them Ruth McNally who rides a three-wheel bike, Wayne Collins, Ken Reed, and club president Darrel Harvey, brought a bagful of toys each as they rode into town from Dubbo's Devil's Hollow Brewery escorted by the Orana-Mid-Western Police officers.
"We just want children to have a Christmas Day because some kids don't get Christmas presents," Mr Harvey, a retired nurse, said.
"Some kids missed out because of financial issues and whatever their circumstances are. In this way, they get a bit of Christmas at PCYC."
PCYC Wellington manager Sonya Rath and Maree Jones of the Dubbo Regional Council's Communities for Children officer received Santa's gifts which will be distributed to children from disadvantaged families referred by charities such as Barnardos and Mission Australia.
This year's Toy Ride is the latest charity fundraiser the club has initiated for disadvantaged families in the region.
"We are not about riding but more of charity rides to help people in need and other charities, too," Mr Harvey said.
"Before COVID, we did a charity run for Gilgandra families. We want to do charity runs only for outer small towns because Dubbo seems to get everything."
Mr Harvey is a retired nurse and most of the club's 65 members are retirees or employed but are motorbike enthusiasts or what they call weekend or occasional riders, Mr Harvey said.
"If we do charity by ourselves, we can't do much but if we have a group, we can do much bigger things to help people," Mr Harvey said.
"We don't want to see anyone having a rough shot this Christmas".
Next year's Santa Toy Run is for Narromine's children and toy donations will be accepted by the club soon after the Christmas holidays.
The club gathers toys from benevolent people who want to help the club's Toy Run every Christmas for the last five years.
"The club spends some money, too, although we don't have a lot of money but we love to pick out toys for children's presents.
"Sonya and Maree have been an awesome help to us while Ruth helps to gather us all so it's been really good for the club," Mr Harvey said.
"We also want to thank the Dubbo and Wellington police for escorting us.
"If anyone who rides a bike or even a car wants to help us in five charity events we do every year, they are most welcome."
The club can be contacted at centralwestrider.smc@gmail.com for those who want to assist in their next event in February, Highways for the Homeless.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
