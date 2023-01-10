Daily Liberal
Gilgandra grassfire contained on third day by NSW RFS and National Parks team

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
NSW Rural Fire Service crew dousing embers and burning logs at a Gilgandra grassfire. Picture by Gilgandra Rural Fire Service

A 220 hectare Gilgandra grassfire that started on Sunday has been put out by firefighters on Tuesday.

