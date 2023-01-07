Aircrafts have been sent to help dozens of crew members from the NSW Rural Fire Service and National Parks Wildlife Service working to control a grassfire near Gilgandra.
The fire covering 220 hectares of land has been identified along West Mialla road in the western corner of Goonoo National Park and east of Balladoran.
Inspector Mark Pickford from the Orana Rural Fire Service (RFS) told Daily Liberal the fire was reported around lunchtime on Saturday, January 7.
"We've had crews on it all yesterday afternoon, all night, and fresh crews out there today (Sunday)," he said.
He said the fire spread over grassland and bushland adding that native vegetation had not been significantly impacted.
"Most of [the fire] is in private land rather than national parks," Inspector Pickford said.
About 60 crew members from the Orana team, Gilgandra fire brigade, Castlereagh fire brigade, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have been involved in controlling the fire.
Three planes from Dubbo assisted fire-fighting crews on Saturday while two helicopters and a small plane were deployed to the site on Sunday. Graders and heavy plants have also been helping to establish containment lines.
Inspector Pickford said the crew had been working very hard and they hoped to put out the fire on Sunday.
"That's our plan, to get it contained today. That would be lovely if we can, we'll just see what the weather brings," he said.
"The crews have done an exceptional job over the last 24 hours working on it."
Noting a couple of "little grass fires" in the Tomingley area as well, Inspector Pickford said there was enough fuel around for more fires to start in the near future.
"There's plenty opportunities for fires if we get lightning strikes... there's plenty of fuel out there for the next few months if it stays dry," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
