NSW rural fire service and National Parks Wildlife Service working to contain Gilgandra grassfire

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 8 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 9:27am
NSW Rural Fire Service crew from Gilgandra fire brigade attending the grassfire. Picture by Gilgandra Rural Fire Brigade.

Aircrafts have been sent to help dozens of crew members from the NSW Rural Fire Service and National Parks Wildlife Service working to control a grassfire near Gilgandra.

