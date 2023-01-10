Wellington and the surrounding area faces a number of weeks without fluoride in its water following a failure at the town's water treatment plant.
Dubbo Regional Council announced on Tuesday afternoon there had been a failure of the Fluoride Dosing System at the Water Treatment Plant.
Due to the failure of the pump, fluoride is not currently provided in Wellington's potable water supply.
Council stated water produced at the Wellington Water Treatment Plant remains safe to consume but NSW Health has been alerted to the situation.
Wellington's loss of fluoride comes after council revealed last October Dubbo had gone without fluoride in its water for more than three years.
The pump at Wellington cannot be repaired and must be replaced, however, the supplier has advised because of the specialised nature of the pump it must be sourced from Germany as there are no replacements in Australia.
Council staff are exploring options on how to achieve a shorter delivery timeframe.
The estimated delivery time for the replacement pump is currently mid-March 2023.
The entirety of Wellington's potable water supply is affected including Wellington township, Montefiores, Nanima Village, Wellington Caves, Wellington Correctional Centre and Macquarie Correctional Centre.
A review by the National Health and Medical Research Council found that water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by 26 per cent to 44 per cent in children and adolescents, and by 27 per cent in adults.
Council added treatment on the Wellington water has been maintained to the highest level.
