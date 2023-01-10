Daily Liberal
Failure of the Fluoride Dosing System affecting drinking water in Wellington region

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:46pm
There is currently no fluoride in the Wellington drinking water.

Wellington and the surrounding area faces a number of weeks without fluoride in its water following a failure at the town's water treatment plant.

