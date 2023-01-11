A hero fighting dragons, a detective catching a murderer, a famous wizard defeating a dark lord, finding out about life as a royal.
These are all things you can discover when you pick up a good book.
A love of reading led Angela Muller and her four children to creating a library along Furlong Street in Dubbo.
"I love reading and so do all my kids, and we have that many books we wondered what we should do with them," Ms Muller said.
The family, which often visits the Uniting Street library, was inspired to create their own.
"I said to my husband, 'Can you make me one?'," she said.
Ms Muller's husband then got to work building the small library and her daughter used her creative flair to paint the sturdy library nice and bright for everyone to see.
"We shall see how it goes, because there is a lot of foot traffic along our road," she said.
Since putting up the library, many people have already stopped by, intrigued by the offer of free books.
"I've had that many donations, I've had to create a bigger box," she said.
Ms Muller is currently in the middle of painting a bar fridge, hoping it will be able to accommodate the amount of books sitting inside her house, after people stopped to donate more.
"It's been lots of fun, lots of people have stopped by and some kids have had a little bit of a look and I've had a couple of neighbours say thank you for putting it up," she said.
Ms Muller and her kids check the box every couple of days and get excited when they see different books in there.
"It just shows people are using it, it's good," she said.
The new outdoor library has also become a bit of a family event.
"My father-in-law loves reading and he's been using it, he only lives up the road, my auntie is a taxi driver so she pops in and has a look every now and then," she said.
"It's been really fun, in the short time I've had it up it's been quite good."
Ms Muller wanted to make it known the library was for everybody and not just kids, despite the childlike painting on the outside of the box.
"It's not just for kids, it's for everyone, so I'm hoping adults also come and start using it," she said.
With four children, the days can get quite stressful for Ms Muller and she finds the comfort of a good book to be relaxing.
"I've passed that love onto my kids, who all enjoy reading, and I want the community to find that love of books too," she said.
Dog Man, is her son Jax Muller's favourite book, he told the Daily Liberal. Ms Muller and her daughter on the other hand couldn't narrow it down to just one, when they read nearly two books a week.
"I would love the community to enjoy reading as much as I do," she said.
"It's such a fun idea and I've wanted one for so long, so I'm glad people are enjoying it."
Ms Muller would love to see more people donating and taking books.
"Take as many as you like, or donate one, but please take some," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
