Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

$11 million proposal to transform former forestry office site into townhouses on exhibition

AH
By Allison Hore
January 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former site of the Forestry Office could be developed intp 48 modern townhouses under a development application currently on public exhibition. Pictures via

A plot of land across from the former Royal Australian Air Force Base in Dubbo will be transformed into an $11-million townhouse development under a development application currently on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.