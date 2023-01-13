Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Dubbo firefighter Peter Ryan hangs up his hat after 50 years in the service

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Ryan has been working at the Dubbo Fire Station since 1972 and officially retired late last year. Picture by Belinda Soole

After five decades in the service, Dubbo fireman Peter Ryan is hanging up his hat and heat proof jacket and heading into retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.