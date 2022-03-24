news, local-news,

Dubbo residents are being encouraged to 'keep looking while cooking' as firefighters heat up their home safety visit campaign. Between July 2021 and February 2022 Dubbo Fire Station responded to 35 building fires. Of those 24 were residential fires. Dubbo Fire Station Commander Chris Cusack said 25 per cent of these residential fires were a result of unattended cooking. READ ALSO: In the coming weeks firefighters will be visiting homes in Dubbo as part of their Safety Visits Program, to check and or replace smoke alarms as well as discuss fire safety. Station Officer Cusack said the firefighters would also be providing free bamboo spatulas to encourage people to 'keep looking when cooking'. "Home fires resulting from unattended cooking is one area we will be targeting as these fires are easily preventable," he said. "We hope the community takes this opportunity to engage with their local firefighters and talk fire safety." The program is voluntary and residents will receive a post card in their letter boxes notifying households firefighters will be in the area. People can also contact the station on 6884 7447 to book a home fire safety visit with Dubbo Fire Station.

