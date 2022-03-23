news, local-news,

Dubbo remains among the worst areas in the state for break and enters, with the likelihood of having your home broken into four times higher than the NSW average. The latest data released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) last week shows rate of recorded criminal incidents per 100,000 people. It covers incidents in the Dubbo Local Government Area in the 12-months to December 2021. READ ALSO: During the 12 months, the rate of break and enters to dwellings was 4.5 times higher than the NSW average. There were 534 incidents recorded in 2021, compared to just 424 the year before. That's about 10 break and enters each week in the Dubbo Region. Break and enters to non-dwellings were also almost four times higher than the average with 186 incidents recorded. The city's break-in rate is more than double Bathurst's rate which is just 1.5 times the NSW average. However Dubbo sits just above Orange where break-ins occur at a rate of three times the state average. Data also shows there was also a spike in motor vehicle thefts in Dubbo with 226 incidents reported to police in the 12 months to December 2021, compared to just 175 the year before. This category for Dubbo was 3.3 times higher than the NSW average. Steal from motor vehicle also remained almost three times higher than the state average with 526 incidents recorded in the last 12 months, compared to 415. Malicious damage to property, robbery, sexual assault and domestic violence related assault remained two times higher than the NSW average. Looking at five year trends possession and use of drugs was up 39.3 per cent in the Dubbo LGA, along with assault to police which had increased by 15.2 per cent, and stalk, intimidation and harassment which was up 15.4 per cent. Offences trending downward during the last five years include arson (down 15.5 per cent), steal from retail store (down 10.7 per cent), and offensive language (down 5.9 per cent).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/8aae7f51-66fa-4769-8b44-ecd62b68799c.jpg/r0_135_5184_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg