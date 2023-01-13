A man and a teenager have been charged following an aggravated break and enter and car theft in the state's west.
At about 6am on Thursday, January 12, a white Mahindra ute was allegedly stolen during a break and enter at a home on Mertin Street, Bourke.
Central North Police District officers were told four people had allegedly broken in and stolen a set of car keys when they went to the house.
READ ALSO:
A short time later, police spotted the vehicle on Adelaide Street, Bourke.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, when it failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Following inquiries, about 8.30am the same day, the alleged stolen vehicle was located alight on Brewarrina Road, Bourke.
The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
About 3pm, following a short foot pursuit, an 18-year-old was arrested on Oxley Street Bourke and charged with:
About 9.30pm, police searched a home on Yanda Street, Bourke where they arrested a 14-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to Bourke Police Station and charged with:
The 18-year-old was refused bail and faced Bourke Local Court on Friday while the 14-year-old was also refused bail and faced Bourke Children's Court on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.