Teenagers charged following break-in and car theft at Bourke

By Newsroom
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:08pm
Police charged two teenagers following the theft at Bourke. File picture

A man and a teenager have been charged following an aggravated break and enter and car theft in the state's west.

