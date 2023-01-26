Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

'It's not right': Cultural rehab advocate Jeff Amatto disheartened by delay in Dubbo facility

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Amatto, motivational speaker and founder of More Cultural Rehabs Less Jails. Picture supplied

"Does it take two years to look for land?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.