Dubbo's Citizen of the Year for 2023 Peter Hargreaves is committed to local sport and volunteering

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Ever since coming to Dubbo in 1987, Peter Hargreaves' support for the community has been unceasing through sport and service.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

