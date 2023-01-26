Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Cameron Porteous named Dubbo's 2023 Service to Sport award recipient

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Generations of athletes have come through Dubbo Athletics Club during the past two decades and there's been generational change to the track and field infrastructure, but Cameron Porteous has been a constant throughout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.