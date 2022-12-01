Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Councillor Josh Black and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders trade barbs over rehab centre delay

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 2 2022 - 8:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders (left) and Councillor Josh Black comment over the continued delay in the proposed rehab centre. Picture by Jude Keogh/File picture

A Dubbo regional councillor has accused the NSW government of playing with people's lives over a delayed rehab centre which has not been allotted a location yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.