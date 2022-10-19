Daily Liberal
Social justice committee demands rehab centre update from Western NSW Local Health District

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:00am
Chair of council's social justice advisory community committee, Cr Pam Wells. Picture by Belinda Soole

Land has been found for the rehab centre in Dubbo but the health department will not be announcing it officially until the site has been confirmed.

