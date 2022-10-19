Land has been found for the rehab centre in Dubbo but the health department will not be announcing it officially until the site has been confirmed.
The information was revealed when chair of the social justice advisory committee, councillor Pam Wells mentioned their first meeting in September with representatives from Western NSW Local Health District (WNSW LHD).
"They've agreed to come back and give the group an update so we can understand where they're at with the land which is the holdup," Cr Wells told the Daily Liberal.
"We hope to be able to work with them to push that along faster because it's far too slow, the time their taking."
Councillors Shibli Chowdhury and Josh Black also inquired about the progress of the rehab centre after Cr Wells mentioned the meeting.
"There was a lot interest in the drug and alcohol rehab centre, has the land been identified yet?," Cr Chowdhury asked.
"NSW Health have identified land. We are having ongoing conversations with them to make sure that we have an alternate land if that was to fall through but they're not willing to release where that land is located as yet," council's director of community, culture and places, Jane Bassingthwaighte, said.
"Was there any indication when that might be announced? The site?," Cr Black asked.
"They're not committing to a date yet, is the short answer," Ms Bassingthwaighte said.
She said NSW Health hoped to release the information soon depending on whether they encounter any more delays.
At the second session of the social justice advisory committee on October 18, WNSW LHD told the group they would be meeting with administrative health, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders and Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood in the near future to discuss the location and "the next steps".
"At the moment, they're not in a position to disclose any further information other than the meeting that will go ahead with those stakeholders," Cr Wells said.
She said the other feedback and update was model of care. Once WNSW LHD have a successful service provider for the rehab centre, the latter will be expected to hold community and stakeholder consultations to inform what the model will look like.
Another issue that would be taken up by the social justice advisory committee in the future is how things are tracking with the Youth Koori Court.
"Next agenda item is where we talk about changing the way that young people come in front of judges or come to the attention of justice," Cr Wells said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
