During October, Dubbo College Delroy Campus students have been collaborating to create a 'positive pathway' in their school.
As a part of the wellbeing initiative at Delroy Campus, Deputy Principal Kathryn Bermingham and the 'Girls Circle' members select a project each year.
"This year, 'Girls Circle' wanted to focus on the word, positivity," Miss Bermingham said.
"We invited all Delroy students to submit their ideas, whether they be pictures or colours or words that represent positivity" she said.
Artworks were selected, and students invited to reproduce their designs on the path.
"We have had at least 60 students involved today," Miss Bermingham said.
Delroy Campus have aligned the creation of their 'positive pathway' with the importance of mental health month.
Delroy Campus Year 9 student, Charley Elliott, hopes that the path has a positive impact on her peers.
"I hope the path portrays a positive outlet for people. I hope they look at it and it makes their day better" Charley said.
Year 9 Delroy Campus student, Bhoomi Sagar has been enthusiastically involved in the project since its initial stages.
"It has been a great project to be involved with, to beautify our school and to allow kids to express themselves. Hopefully, it will spread kindness and brighten their days" Bhoomi said.
The Delroy Campus Positive Pathway will be officially opened on Friday 21st October.
