Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goannas defeated Woodbridge 62-16 in round three of the Western Women's Rugby League

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:45am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goannas playmaker Demi Wilson scored one of her side's 12 tries against Woodbridge. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Goannas may have won three consecutive Western Women's Rugby League matches but coach Peta Powyer believes there is still improvement left in the side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.