Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The RSL Kelly Cup Team of the Week for round two of the competition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie White captain Luke Patis was brilliant during his side's win over their clubmates on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Just one batsman managed to pass 50 in the round two of the RSL Kelly Cup as no single player stood out from the rest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.