Just one batsman managed to pass 50 in the round two of the RSL Kelly Cup as no single player stood out from the rest.
Wins to CYMS Green, Newtown Rhinos, Kingd and Tigers, South Dubbo and Macquarie White ensured they started off the season well.
Let's have a look at the 11 best players from across the round.
Luke Patis (Macquarie White) 40
Captaining his side against their clubmates Macquarie Blue, Patis' innings helped start things off well from Macquarie White.
The experienced all-rounder hit four fours before he was bowled for 40 but he ensured his side started their innings off strongly.
Andrew Moreton (CYMS Green) 56 not out
The lone player to pass 50 over the weekend, Moreton carried his bat for CYMS Green in their win over RSL Colts.
Opening the batting alongside Heath Larance, Moreton faced 132 balls for his 56 not out, hitting nine fours during his innings to help set RSL Colts a target of 202 from 40 overs.
Dave Elder (Macquarie White) 30
Along with Patis, Elder got Macquarie White in a strong position to win against Macquarie Blue.
A consistent run-scorer, Elder got his season off to a fine start on Saturday.
Dave McAlister (CYMS Green) 46
A former first grader, McAlister was brutal against RSL Colts hitting eight fours and two sixes during his knock.
Along with Moreton, McAlister helped CYMS Green to their first win of the season keeping RSL Colts to just 155.
Abin Alias (Newtown Rhinos) 37
Newtown Rhinos' quest for back to back titles started off brilliantly as Alias fired with the bat, hitting a patient 37.
Alias' knock lasted 81 balls before he was bowled by Darryl Thompson but he had helped get his side in a position to make 146 from their 40 overs.
Raihan Kabir (Newtown Rhinos) 39
Following Alias' lead, Kabir hitting a quickfire 39 against CYMS White in his side's win.
Coming to the crease at 6/78, Kabir hitting three fours in his innings before he was also removed by Thompson.
Michael McMullen (Newtown Tigers) 3/7
Playing at Dundas Park, McMullen along with Scott Barber helped the Tigers comfortably defeat Narromine by six wickets.
Remarakably, McMullen's figures came from seven overs as his side scored their first win of the season.
Karamjeet Singh Sandhu (Newtown Kings) 3/5
In their first RSL Kelly Cup match, Newtown Kings defeated their club mates the Strikers easily and Sandhu played a big part in the win.
Sandhu's figures of 3/5 from six overs, headlined was a brilliant day for the Kings as they bowled out the Strikers for 77 before chasing it down only losing a single wicket.
Joe Crampton (South Dubbo) 4/21
A popular figure off the field, Crampton's four-wicket haul led Souths to a comfortable win over Rugby on Saturday.
Rugby were bowled out for just 97 thanks to Crampton before their batsmen fired to chase down the total inside 17 overs.
Scott Hammond (Narromine) 4/7
In the same game as McMullen and the man below, Hammond almost helped Narromine defend 47 runs against the Tigers.
Taking all four wickets for his side, Hammond made the most of the bowler-friendly conditions at Dundas Park for the home team.
Scott Barber (Newtown Tigers) 4/18
A mainstay of the Tigers side, Barber along with McMullen got the ever reliable Tigers over the line against Narromine.
The medium pacer picked up former first grader Greg Kerr during his spell while going for less than two-and-a-half runs per over.
