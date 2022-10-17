Hugh Mitchell has become the next Dubbo Junior Rugby star to receive the Rivwest Finance Perpetual Trophy.
Mitchell was presented with the honour by Rivwest's Bob Elliot on Monday and admitted he was "pretty thrilled" to see his name on the winner's board alongside some of the club's best talents.
Given to a player who shows great leadership, sportsmanship and citizenship, Mitchell knows just how big of an award it is.
"It's pretty cool, Jayden (Blake) was in the Junior Wallabies and to see my name with his is pretty cool," he said.
Mitchell joins the likes of Jayden Blake, Pat Saul and Andrew Gray to win the award over the last decade as Rivwest has a long history of supporting junior rugby talent in Dubbo.
Usually, the award is presented to an under 16s player who is in their final season at the club before stepping up into seniors but Mitchell confessed he isn't going anywhere just yet.
"It's awesome, I received it young this year too," he said.
"It usually goes to a leaving player but I've still got a year in juniors yet.
"Next year is my last year so I'm hoping to make the most of it."
The Roos boasts two teams in the Central West under 16s competition, with Dubbo Blue being knocked out in the preliminary final while Red finished fifth, a fine effort for the younger of the two sides.
Still, with a year left in juniors, it is only a matter of time before the second-rower steps up into seniors and it is something he has wanted to do for a long time.
"I'd love to play with the senior logo on my chest," he said.
"I've been down at seniors since I can remember, I've watched that many games it's not funny."
When asked who he wanted to thank, a humble Mitchell said it is not just an individual effort to win an award like this.
"Every coach I've ever had, the whole committee as well," he said.
"They are what gets us playing footy, everyone who is part of it has made a big impact on getting me to where I am today."
A hard-working second rower, Mitchell admitted he might not be the most talented player but he will always show up for his club and teammates.
"I'm not the best but I'll have a crack," he said.
"I'll do my best every game, I hope to improve every game.
"I like to set the example, obviously respect the referee.
"Make a statement on the field as a team of who the Roos are.
"We want to best the best and try our hardest to be the best."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
